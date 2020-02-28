|
Sally C. LeBlond
Sally Chapman LeBlond passed away after a brief illness at the age of 96 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on February 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years.
Sally was born on July 12, 1923 in New York City, the daughter of Edward and Loretto Chapman and grew up in the Riverdale section of the Bronx. After graduation from Manhattanville College and a successful, if brief, career as a night club singer, she was married to R.K. LeBlond II in New York City on December 11, 1948. Together they raised a family of 10 children in New Canaan, CT. During their long and happy marriage, they enjoyed many action-filled summers in Biddeford Pool, ME, with their 10 children, 30 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren rolling in and out at all times (like the tides); life was never dull.
Known as "Mamoo" to her family and friends, Sally was a voracious reader, avid sports fan and, at all ages, a head turner. Always ready with a song, it is her insight, wit and charm that will be greatly missed by her family and army of devoted friends.
