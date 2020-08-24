Sergio Oliva

Sergio R. Oliva
1968-2020Sergio R. Oliva, a loving father who was passionate about his children, music and the outdoors and who was loved by many, died Saturday. Known simply as "Sergio" to all, he battled Lou Gehrig's disease, or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which he was diagnosed with in 2018. Sergio was only 52 years young, he has left us all too early.
Born on March 26, 1968 in Mendoza "wine country" Argentina, Sergio's mother Blanca Centeno and now deceased father Pedro Oliva moved to the United States while he was still an infant, where they would become longtime residents of Norwalk. Later in life Sergio developed a taste for fine wine, something he attributed to his birthplace.
A Memorial and Remembrance of Sergio's Life will be held on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk, Connecticut.
Sergio was universally known for his good character and impeccable taste. Sergio is a graduate of New Canaan High School (1986) and would later create a rich life for himself in Norwalk. He started a small business where he was able share his passion for dogs – a love that extended to his current Cavapoo named Wallis. He believed in the loyalty of animals and thus have his to them.
Sergio found joy in the simple things namely golf, enjoying the outdoors and especially the time with his two children going for joyrides in his Jeep. He was a man of faith and principle and a devout father and son to his children. Sergio was a friend to many, known for his Zen-like demeanor and ability to transcend life's curve balls and grasp a more profound perspective. He loved music and especially the Grateful Dead, an extended family that will dearly miss him.
Sergio was predeceased by his father Pedro, who died in 2017. He is survived by his mother Blanca and his two adorable children: daughter Hunter (10) and son Noah Eliva (8) and his former spouse Mary Oliva, who cared for him in his time of need - until he passed. "May the four winds blow you safely home" Sergio.
