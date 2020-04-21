Home

Shirley Mole

Shirley Mole Obituary
Shirley Anne Lesko
Weinstein Mole
Shirley Anne Lesko Weinstein Mole, 81, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 in Fort Mill, South Carolina, from complications related to congestive heart failure.
She was a resident of New Canaan from 1971-1984 and raised her three children, Karen Weinstein, Victoria Weinstein, and John "Chip" Weinstein here with her then-husband, the late Carl D. Weinstein.
Shirley is survived by her beloved husband Don Mole and leaves three children, four cherished stepchildren, six grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and friends who will sorely miss her wisdom, wit, and tremendous musical talent.
Memorial gifts can be made in her name to The Retreat, a shelter and service provider for victims of domestic abuse and their children in East Hampton, New York. https://www.theretreatinc.org/donate/
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2020
