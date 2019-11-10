|
|
Shirley Virginia Cox Kearns
Shirley Virginia Cox Kearns, Pittsford, NY: May 13, 1932- November 4, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband, David Todd Kearns in 2011. Shirley is survived by six children, Kathy Frame (Scott), Betsy Young (Van), Anne Fields (Jack), Susan Chiappone (Jim), Todd Kearns (Kate), and Andrew Kearns (Kay Leigh); 18 grandchildren, Michael Frame (Rachel Charow), Ryan Frame (Polina Zvyagina), Caitlin Frame (Andy Smith), Connor Frame (Becky Bind), Heather Branch (Daniel), Geoffrey Young (fiancée Charlotte Coe), Megan Olivieri (Curtis), Sara Fields (fiancé Gus Polstein), Jack Fields III, David Fields, Callie Alderman, Michael Alderman, Jr., Asa Kearns, Simon Kearns, Adaline Kearns, Garrett Kearns, Ellory Kearns, and Mira Kearns; six great-grandchildren, Linus and Willa Framesmith, Waverly and Grace Branch, Viktor Frame, Finley Olivieri, and one on the way. Also survived by siblings, Randy Cox (Jody) and Mary Anne Fox (Bob); cousin, Ernestine Peak, and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley grew up in Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York, spending summers on her grandparent's farm in Virginia. Shirley met David when her family moved to Rochester, NY where she attended Brighton HS, graduating in 1950. She graduated from Wells College as an English major in 1954. Shirley and David married that same year and quickly began to grow their family. Shirley was dedicated to supporting David in his career at IBM, Xerox, and in the US Department of Education, and she created a warm and loving home for their six children. Shirley was known as "Nan" to her eighteen "grands" and five "greats," and she remembered every special occasion. She was particularly proud to attend every baptism, birthday, graduation and wedding.
Shirley was a force to be reckoned with, and she faced every challenge with a wonderful combination of grace and stoicism. When she was diagnosed with advanced lymphoma in June, she quickly made the decision to spend her final months at home. With this choice she gave her family a final gift - the precious gift of time. We watched movies, looked at old photographs, shared stories, cooked favorite recipes, read letters and cards; we laughed and cried, and we were able to express our love and gratitude for her devotion to her family and a life well lived.
We will celebrate Shirley's life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 25 Westminster Road, Rochester, NY followed by a reception at the Chatterbox Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley's memory to the David T. Kearns Center, University of Rochester, PO Box 270415, Rochester, NY 14627 or Wells College Office of Advancement, 170 Main St., Aurora, NY 13026. To share a memory of Shirley or send a condolence to the family, visit www.anthonychapels.com.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019