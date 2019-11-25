|
Stephen F. Ambrose
Stephen F. Ambrose, age 94, father of longtime New Canaan resident Stephen Ambrose Jr., passed away on November 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Steve was born in New Haven, CT to the late James and Josephine Ambrose on February 1, 1925. He grew up there, attending Hillhouse High School. He later served in the U.S Army during WW II and attended Quinnipiac University, from which he received an accounting degree.
For most of his career, Steve was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Country Home Bakers, an international baking company headquartered in Bridgeport. Country Home Bakers was a pioneer in the 1960s/70s of the modern-day in-store baking industry, distributing frozen bakery products to supermarkets to be baked daily in the store.
Steve was also an accomplished musician. In the late 1940s he traveled the country with renowned swing bands led by Ted Fio Rito and Clyde McCoy. He played the clarinet as well as the bass and alto saxophone.
In retirement, Steve and his wife Louise resided in Venice, Florida, where they were members of the Venice Golf and Country Club for over 20 years and he was a Knights of Columbus member.
Steve's survivors include his beloved wife of 69 years, Louise Doumar Ambrose of Trumbull; two sons, Stephen F. Ambrose Jr. and his wife Victoria of Vero Beach, Florida, and James (Jay) R. Ambrose and his wife Dale of Woodbury, CT; five grandchildren, Gabrielle, Stephen III, Sarah, Matthew and Shannon, and several nieces and nephews.
Contributions in Steve's memory may be made in lieu of flowers to , Memphis, TN or to St. Theresa Church, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019