Stephen Sovich
Dr Stephen N. Sovich
Dr. Stephen N. Sovich, 79, a longterm resident of New Canaan died peacefully on April 2 in his home in Naples, Florida after a long illness. By his side was his wife, Britt-Marie of 51 years. He died under the attentive care of Avow hospice.
Stephen grew up in Baltimore and received his dental degree from the University of Maryland. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Army where he served as a dentist in Pyong Teak, South Korea. Following his discharge he opened a practice in New York and then New Canaan. He practiced dentistry in New Canaan for more than 30 years, with an office first on Elm Street and then Weed Street.
He was active in local organizations and a faithful member of St. Marks Episcopal church where he served on the vestry.
He was happiest at the opera in New York City, discovering the world and enjoying the small pleasures of life in New Canaan. He loved to walk through town chatting with patients and friends as he went. He was an avid traveler, hiking in Bhutan in the last years of his life. He was grandfather to two children, Francesca and Theo, and father to Nina, his only child. He was devoted to his family and family life to the end.
He will be sorely missed.

Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Jun. 8, 2020.
