Stuart Brenner
Stuart B. Brenner, 61, of Wallingford, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, Jan., 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Beth A. (Cox) Brenner.
He was born in New Haven, December 17, 1957, and was raised in Woodbridge; a son of the late Lester and Corinne (Janow) Brenner. He was the proprietor of S&B Sports in New Canaan, where he cared about all of his customers and took an incredible amount of pride in his work. He was an avid Mets fan, golfer, lover of vacationing with his family, and enjoyed spending time with his dog.
In addition to his wife Beth, he will be missed by his children, Rachel, Elissa, Adam and his beloved dog, Mia; his siblings, beloved sister Diane (Brenner) Consoli of Estero, FL, Barry Brenner of New York, NY, and Mark Brenner of Palm Desert, CA; his father and mother-in-law, Walter & Armida Cox; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Terri (Cox) Staskiewicz, Walter Cox III, Christopher Cox, and Amy (Cox) Pepe; many nieces and nephews, and many dear, great friends.
In addition, the Brenner family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Smillow Cancer Hospital, especially those on NP-12.
Interment was in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. The Wallingford Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. (www.wallingfordfh.com) In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to S&B Sports, 96 Park Street, New Canaan, CT to benefit "On the Team", an organization that provides financial aid to local little leaguers who cannot afford to play. Checks can be made out to the "Town of Wallingford" with the Memo "On the Team". In addition, gifts can also be sent to Smillow Cancer Hospital, www.closertofree.com
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Feb. 7, 2019
