Suzanne B. Oakley

Suzanne Bridge Oakley, 77, a resident of Vero Beach, Fl passed away in New Canaan on March 24, 2019 after a long illness. Suzy called New Canaan, home for over 40 years. She lived a life filled with great laughter, love, friendships and family. Suzy was born on February 24, 1942 in Troy, Ohio to Jean Shiveley Bridge and Scott R. Bridge. She graduated from Tudor Hall School in Indianapolis, IN and then attended Rollins College in Winter Park, FL. After college, Suzy lived in New York City for eleven years before eventually settling in New Canaan in 1976. Suzy had a passion for life. She loved New Canaan, Vero Beach, Martha's Vineyard, golf and her dear friends. The most important aspect of her life was her family. In April of this year, she would have celebrated her 38th anniversary to her devoted husband, Gary Oakley, the love of her life. She was a wonderful and caring mother to daughter Liz Moriarty Devlin (John) of Locust, NJ, son Fritz Moriarty (Polly) of Louisville, CO., step-daughter Sara Oakley Mullaney (Bob) of Boxford, MA., and Chip Oakley of NY. Above all else, Suzy's pride and joy were her 11 grandchildren, Jack, Blake, Luke, Bryce, Maddie, Grace, Sara, Chase, Ellie, Drew and Hanna. They all loved "Susu" deeply and her laughter will continue to shine in their memories. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, P.O. Box 489, Wilton, CT 06897 or Global Works Community Fund, www.globalworksfund.org Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary