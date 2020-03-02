|
Theodore J. Bianco
Theodore Joseph Bianco, 93, a longtime resident of Stamford passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Theodore was born on July 10, 1926, in New Canaan, CT, son of the late Carlo and Teresa DeCotis Bianco.
Ted enjoyed spending time with his friends, family and granddaughters. He loved gardening, traveling, especially his yearly trips to Ocean Park, Maine, and was active in many organizations, such as the Springdale Silhouettes Drum & Bugle Corp., Stamford Square Dancing Club, First United Methodist Church Fellowship Club, and skating at Rye Playland. He worked at Karl Chevrolet in New Canaan for 43 Years.
Theodore is survived by his devoted wife of over 64 years Nancy Wallin Bianco of Stamford, sons Mark J. Bianco, and Theodore J. Bianco, Jr. both of Stamford, daughter Maryann Bianco Smith and her husband Marc Smith of Beacon Falls, CT. His sister Gloria Vitti of New Canaan, and his cherished granddaughters, Alison Smith, Nicole Smith-Silva, and Caroline Smith. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents Ted was predeceased by his brother Luigi and Albert Bianco, and his sisters Celeste Perna and Rita Rivera.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., a funeral procession will be leaving the funeral home Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 42 Cross Street, Stamford, Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, New Canaan, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Theodore Joseph Bianco's memory to the First United Methodist Church.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020