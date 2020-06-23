Thomas Adams

Thomas Schuyler Adams, a longtime resident of New Canaan, died on June 13 in Dallas, Texas, where he lived with his wife Marcy.

Tom was born in Watertown, New York in 1938 to Florence T. Adams and William R. Adams. His family moved to Smith Ridge Road in New Canaan in 1951. Tom attended Saxe Junior High School and graduated from New Canaan Country School (1953), Deerfield Academy (1957), and Princeton University (1961). At Princeton, he played varsity baseball and basketball for the Tigers, winning an Ivy League basketball title and scoring 14 points in a first round NCAA Championship Tournament game at Madison Square Garden against Duke.

In the fall of 1961, Tom began a lengthy and illustrious career in teaching and coaching at St. Mark's School of Texas, a nationally-regarded secondary school in Dallas, from which he only relatively recently retired. In the summers, Tom attended Harvard University, earning a Masters degree in History in 1969. St. Mark's School recognized Tom's achievements and contributions over more than 45 years, among other honors, the creation of an endowed Master Teaching Chair and a significant scholarship, both in his name.

Tom spent many summers as a familiar and motivating force on the baseball field at Mead Park in New Canaan, coaching at least two generations of youth baseball players at the Babe Ruth and American Legion levels. He took many all-star teams to regional, state, and sectional tournaments, and, on one occasion, to a national championship playoff in Omaha, Nebraska—an endeavor that wreaked havoc with the late summer vacation plans for the players' families and caused Tom to be a day or two late for his St. Mark's classes. Because of these efforts, he was honored by the New Canaan Old Timers Association and the New Canaan Alumni Athletic Association at a ceremony held at Waveny in 2011.

Tom was athletic, energetic, inquisitive, and remembered everything, including his world-famous "Fast Talk" routine reciting the 50 states, 50 state capitals, the alphabet backwards, US Presidents, Books of the Bible, 32 points of a compass and all the train stops between NY and Chicago in under one minute. He was always learning and deeply interested in what his family and friends were learning and doing in their lives. Much to the delight of their family in Connecticut and New York, Tom and Marcy continued their close ties with New Canaan by keeping a residence on Richmond Hill Road.

Tom is survived by his wife Marcy, her sons and their families; his brother Taggart Adams (Inta) of Wilton, CT; his sister Lucy Billings (John) of New York, NY; his nephew Will Adams, and his nieces Anda Adams (Bob) and Marion Billings (Min).



