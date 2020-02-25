|
|
Thorwald (Tom) Nils Trolle
Thorwald (Tom) Nils Trolle, age 91, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on February 10, 2020.
Born on December 17, 1928 in Evanston, Illinois, to Thorwald and Greta Trolle, Tom was a graduate of Lake Forest Academy. He received an International Degree from the University of Stockholm, Sweden, in 1950; a Bachelor's Degree from Dartmouth College in 1951; and his MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College in 1955.
On January 11, 1952 He married the love of his life, Lorette Keeler, in Vero Beach, Florida. Tom and Lori lived for many years in New Canaan, CT, and moved to Vero Beach, FL, in 1986, where they lived until about one year ago
Tom enlisted in the US Air Force in 1951 as a private. He served in the non-commissioned ranks until promoted to Officer Candidate School where he became a class officer. After graduation, he was selected to serve on the OCS faculty until the end of the war in Korea.
Tom worked for General Motors Overseas Operations from 1955-1968, where he served as Chief Financial Officer for GM Nordiska in Stockholm, Sweden, and then as Assistant Controller for the parent company in New York. He worked for Xerox Corporation from 1969-1987, eventually becoming a Corporate Vice President with responsibilities for several corporate staff functions, including manufacturing, distribution, administration, service, real estate, and systems. After he retired from Xerox in 1987, Tom worked as a consultant in corporate real estate for a number of years.
Tom served as Chairman of the Stamford Economic Development Corporation, a public/private advisory group that provided collaboration between elected officials and local corporations, from 1983-1986; he also served as Chairman of the Housing Task Force for Fairfield 2000. He was the Founder of the Distinguished Lecture Series for Seniors at Indian River State College in Vero Beach and was a founding Board Member in the early '90's at Sea Oaks Development in Vero Beach.
Tom enjoyed tennis, golf, snow and water skiing, sailing, windsurfing, and kayaking. He was very active and had to get in his" 5 activities in a day "or be the first one on the chairlift for it to be a good day.
At one time, he was a member at the New Canaan Field Club and New Canaan Country Club in CT; he also had memberships in a number of Vero Beach, FL, clubs, including the Moorings, Sea Oaks, Hawk's Nest, and Vero Beach Country Club; and the Eastman Golf & Tennis Club in Grantham, NH.
Tom is survived by his wife Lorette, as well as his children: Mike (Stephanie) Trolle of Danbury, CT; Peter (Jayme) Trolle of Jacksonville, FL; Chris (Diann) Trolle of Trumbull, CT; and Kathy (Toby) Thomas of Pleasant Prairie, WI; grandchildren: Kayla and Thomas Trolle; Justin Healey, Max and Kurt Trolle; Susan Trolle; Robert, Mitchell and Lindsey Thomas; and great-grandchildren: Caladan Trolle and Liam Healey. He wass preceded in death by his parents and granddaughters Jocelyn and Alyssa Trolle.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020