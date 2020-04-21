|
|
Trudi Rosenkranc
Longtime New Canaan resident, Trudi Rosenkranc, passed away peacefully last month following a lengthy illness.
Born in Switzerland as Gertrud Vogelsanger, where she was trained as a nurse, Trudi rose to become the top assistant to the late Isadore Rosenfeld of Westport, the famed Manhattan cardiologist, one of the first doctors to appear regularly on national tv. Trudi's enormous warmth and fluency in several languages greeted and attended to Dr. Rosenfeld's celebrity clientele, both domestic and international, the latter of which included royalty.
Trudi later went on to establish a highly successful medical billing firm, representing many leading Manhattan surgeons. The firm reached an even higher level of success when her beloved late husband, George, brought his immense talents and skills in advertising and IT to the firm.
Widely loved for her indefatigable spirit, high intellect, shining blue eyes, fine fashion, gourmet cooking, gracious hosting of parties and guests, gardening prowess, staunch support of the arts and overall zest for life, Trudi helped countless doctors, patients, employees, friends, neighbors and pets, with boundless energy and affection.
By far and away, however, Trudi's husband of 56 years, George, was her greatest love of all. They were utterly and completely devoted to one another, a shining example of how best to navigate life as a loving, united team.
Fittingly, Trudi will go from living at her home on a pond, where she would swim and canoe, to resting with George at Lakeview Cemetery on another pond. Survived by family in Europe, Trudi is also survived by her grandnephew, Raphael Farhrwald, and his wife, Gabrielle, of Rowayton.
George and Trudi were enormously philanthropic to their beloved New Canaan and beyond, most especially in support of the American Red Cross. Toasting Trudi with a glass of wine, a habit of hers she often recommended, would be a fitting tribute to sweet, dear Trudi, a most wonderful woman.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2020