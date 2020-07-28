Tully Shelley, Jr.

Tully Shelley, Jr., age 100, of Vero Beach, Florida and formerly Captiva, Florida and New Canaan, Connecticut, died July 23, 2020 of old age in Vero Beach. Born in San Francisco, he was the only child of Rear Admiral Tully Shelley USN (USNA 1915) and Hazel Simpson Shelley. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1941 and served in the South Pacific during World War II in the USS Drayton (DD 366) and the USS Montpelier (CL 57). After flight training in Dallas and Pensacola he was designated a naval aviator and later commanded VPB53 in Saipan. After resigning from the United States Navy in 1946, he joined Scovill Manufacturing Company in Waterbury, Connecticut, and, in 1952, McKinsey& Company, management consultants, in New York. He retired as a Director of McKinsey in 1980 and served as Chairman of Penn Columbia Venture Capital and as a Director of Bloomsbury Mills until 2000. While living in New Canaan, he was a co-founder of the New Canaan Field Club and later a member of the Country Club of New Canaan, the Senior Mens' Club and the Good Old Boys tennis group. He is survived by his wife and inspiration of 77 years, Margaret Shelley of Vero Beach and five children; Susan, Tully III, William, Blythe and Margaret; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



