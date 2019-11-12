|
|
Tyler Reeb
Tyler Michael Reeb, 34, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home in Richmond, VA.
Tyler grew up in New Canaan, CT, and was involved with baseball, wrestling, lacrosse, football, and winter sports. He had an easy and contagious sense of humor, sincere sensitivity toward others, a strong work ethic, and a powerful will. Tyler earned a BS in Psychology from Widener University in Pennsylvania and worked with underprivileged youth in that area.
Tyler was drawn to the military at a young age and he ultimately enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2007. He became a Scout Sniper, operated in Iraq and Afghanistan, and led his men on many combat missions. Tyler was the recipient of meritorious awards for professionalism, and medals for courage. He completed his military career as a lead instructor at Scout Sniper School in Quantico, VA. Tyler was a man of humility, known for emphasizing that "Amateurs Advertise" when mentoring conduct with his students, and was honorably discharged in 2015.
Tyler continually sought operational excellence and was currently working with the US Department of State, Bureau of Diplomatic Security, where he held an instructional and leadership role in the Office of Mobile Security Deployment. There he helped develop and coordinate tactical training for protective forces, and was noted to be a highly regarded member of the training cadre.
Survivors include Tyler's daughter, Hailey B. Reeb, who he loved and cherished; sister Alexis V. Gregory; parents Jaymie Reeb and Michael C. Reeb; Nana Virginia Reeb Vasale; and a loving family of aunts, uncles, and close cousins.
A service of remembrance will be held at noon Friday, November 22, 2019 in the Semper Fidelis Memorial Chapel at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, VA. A cortege will assemble at 1:30 p.m. in Quantico National Cemetery for a 2 p.m. committal ceremony with military honors. All of Tyler's family, friends, fellow Marines and associated professionals are welcome to attend, with an open gathering to follow at the Globe & Laurel Restaurant in Stafford, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the irrevocable TYLER M. REEB TRUST F/B/O HAILEY B. REEB, care of Michael C. Reeb Trustee, 456 Chandler Road, Chester VT 05143. Expressions of sympathy or questions for the trust fund can be sent directly to the Reeb family at [email protected]
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019