Virginia Re
Virginia M. Re, 86, formerly of New Canaan, CT passed away on February 6, 2020 at her home in Norwalk, CT with her family by her side. Virginia was born on August 22, 1933 in Norwalk, CT to the late Charles and Barbara Re of New Canaan, CT. She is in Heaven with her sister, the late Delores Haas of New Canaan, CT. Virginia is survived by one brother, Donald Re of New Canaan, CT, her four children in CT, Brad Anello, Jeff Anello, Cindy Anello and Charles Anello, as well as seven grandchildren Maryann, Jonathan and Christopher Anello, Isaiah and Zachariah Rosario, Sara Terry and Jessica Anello and three great-grandchildren.
Virginia had a big heart and endless love for the Lord, her family and people. She was a very active member of her local church, Trinity Tabernacle of Praise Church of God.
A Memorial service to celebrate Virginia's life will be held at Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main St. New Canaan, CT on Saturday February 29, 2020. The Memorial Service starts at 11:00 a.m. and doors open at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Norwalk Inn, 99 East Ave Norwalk, CT at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Virginia's memory can be made to St. Jude's Hospital or Animal Rescue of your choice. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020