Warren J. Coughlin Sr.

"To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord."

-2 Corinthians 5:8-10

Warren "Jack" Coughlin, Sr., born January 13, 1930 and died April 29, 2020 after battling Covid 19. Warren was married to the late Reverend Keren M. Lord for more than sixty years; the two were high school sweethearts. Warren's predeceased parents were John and Bertha Coughlin of Stamford, Ct. Warren is survived by three children: Deborah Coughlin RN and her husband Thanasi Agorastos, Warren "Buz" Coughlin Jr. and his wife Valerie, and Rev. Dr. Kevin T. Coughlin, eight grandchildren: Cody and Jacob Coughlin, Caterina Coleman, Keren Gonzalez, Rosetta Weir, Maria Gallagher, Stephania Hrvatin, and Isabella Hrvatin, and eleven great grandchildren.

Warren served in the United States Airforce and was awarded the Korean Service Medal. Warren served as president of New Canaan, Ct. Horticultural Society from 1960 to 1970 with numerous awards for flowers and vegetables. Mr. Coughlin also served as a special police officer in New Canaan, Ct. for many years. Mr. Coughlin worked as a general contractor for over twenty years in the Fairfield County area of Connecticut with his son Warren Jr. He was also a superintendent of the Noble Estate in New Canaan, Ct. Warren was a co-founder, director, and board member of New Beginning Ministry, Inc. of Beach Lake, PA., a nonprofit ministry that helped to save thousands of lives over a twenty-year time period. Warren was a part owner of Bean's Restaurant in Honesdale, PA. Mr. Coughlin also served as an honorary professor at DCU.

Mr. Coughlin was a resident at Glastonbury Health Center in Connecticut, where he passed through the gates of eternity to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. "Jack" loved dogs and cats and gave a home to many loving pets during his ninety years of life. Jack had a heart of gold and a wonderful smile and laugh. He and his wife enjoyed traveling to places like Antigua and Hawaii. Jack loved to sing in church and was known for being light on his feet on the dance floor during his younger days.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, that donations can be sent to your local food banks feeding America Covid19. A memorial service will be held online at a future date to be announced.

The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store