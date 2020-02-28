Home

Wilfreda G. Potts

Wilfreda G. Potts Obituary
Wilfreda G. Potts
Wilfreda "Willie" (Gustafson) Potts, 85, formerly of New Canaan, CT, died peacefully at her home at Southgate Retirement Community, Shrewsbury, MA on February 24, 2020. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Ann Corral (Tino) of Fort Wayne, IN, Mary Dennis (Peter) of Franklin, MA, and John Potts (Taryn) of Silver Spring, MD, and her seven grandchildren, Matthew and Hannah Corral, Hilary and Sophie Dennis, and Avery, Colby, and Griffith Potts. Wilfreda is also survived by her brother, Dickinson Gustafson of Forest City, NC. To leave a note of condolence for Wilfreda's family or to view her complete obituary, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020
