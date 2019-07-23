William Burdette Crane III

William ("Bill") Burdette Crane III, 81, of New Canaan, Connecticut died at home on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 21, 1938, Bill grew up in Stamford, Connecticut and graduated from New Canaan Country School, Berkshire School and Trinity College prior to receiving a masters degree in business administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

During his military career he served as an intelligence officer in the Navy aboard the USS Coral Sea aircraft carrier in the Pacific Fleet. Mr. Crane was a financial executive at Ford Motor Company, Heublein, United Vintners and Lone Star Industries. Prior to establishing residency in New Canaan he had lived in Michigan and California,

As a resident of New Canaan for 38 years he was a long-standing member of the (Senior) Men's Club, the Exchange Club, St. Mark's Church and the New Canaan Country Club. In the summers, he enjoyed sailing, clamming, woodworking and entertaining friends at his residence in Chatham, Massachusetts.

Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joanne Goward Crane, daughter Amy Nickerson Crane and grandson, William Brewster Crane-Morris, all of New Canaan, and a sister Catherine Cramer Crane of New York City. He was predeceased by his mother, Margaret Cramer Crane and his father, William Burdette Crane Jr. He was loved deeply by his family and will be missed.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in New Canaan on August 1 at 11 a.m. Donations in Mr. Crane's memory may be made to St. Mark's Church.