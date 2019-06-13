William John Kaschub

William John Kaschub passed away on May 19, 2019, in Los Gatos, California. Born on November 21, 1942 in Meriden, Connecticut, he prepared for college at Gorham High School in Gorham, New Hampshire. During high school, William (Bill) was an active member of Boy Scouts and was an avid golfer. He then went on to study history at Bowdoin College and was a member of the school's a capella group, the Meddiebempsters.

Following his graduation from Bowdoin, he entered the Peace Corps and spent time in Afghanistan teaching English and math to young children. Upon his return from the Peace Corps, he matriculated in Boston College Law School and graduated in 1968. Following his graduation from law school, he worked in labor law at General Electric and International Paper. He also served as a Vice President at General Telephone Electric (GTE) and a Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Philadelphia Electric Company.

Bill loved the mountains in New Hampshire where he grew up climbing the peaks and skiing the mountains. He shared his love of the mountains, outdoors and skiing with his three daughters. He also had a passion for cooking for friends and family and enjoyed all types of music and theatre. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Seitz Kaschub; three daughters, Diana Kaschub Winalski and her husband Christopher of New Canaan, Connecticut, Kristen Sarah Kaschub of Ojai, California, and Cynthia Elizabeth Kaschub and her husband Alexander Newman. William leaves behind three grandchildren, William Christopher Winalski, Jack Harrison Winalski, and Abigail Rose Newman. He also leaves behind a sister, Anne Dumont of Lewiston, Maine, and his first wife, Phyllis Platz Kaschub of Fairfield, Connecticut.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert William Kaschub, Sr., MD, his mother, Agnes Wilkinson Moore, and his brother Robert William Kaschub, Jr., MD.