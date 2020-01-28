|
William Thomas Murphy, Jr.
William Thomas Murphy, Jr., 72, of New Canaan, CT passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 after a year-long battle with cancer, his loving family by his side. Bill was born in Providence, RI to the late William Thomas and Martha Otto Murphy. He was a loyal friend to many and devoted husband of Nancy E. Edmonds. He possessed an enthusiasm for life, a gentleness of spirit, and a deep love of family.
Bill attended Lake Forest Academy where he developed his love for springboard diving and graduated from Williston Academy in 1965.
He was a graduate of Harvard College, Class of 1969. While at Harvard, he was considered by his coach to be one of the best divers the team had ever had. He received an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business in 1972. Bill enjoyed a long and varied career in advertising, sales, and marketing, ending his career selling real estate in New Canaan.
Bill was an all-around athlete who both loved and excelled at any sport he tried, whether it was in the pool, on the courts with a racquet in hand for paddle, tennis, or squash he was known for his enthusiasm and sportsmanship. But his true passion was the game of golf. A former member of The Country Club (Brookline, MA), Pine Valley Golf Club, Woodway Country Club (Darien, CT), and a current member of The Kittansett Club (Marion, MA) his knowledge of the game was encyclopedic and his respect for the rules and integrity of the game was unwavering. He was a formidable opponent, a supportive partner, and an astute coach. He loved everything about the game, the architecture, the history, the lore and the crazy colorful clothes!
In addition to his wife Nancy, he is survived by his children Alison L. Murphy of New York, NY, Lindsay (Justin) Murphy Barr of Highlands Ranch, CO and William (Catharine) Thomas Murphy, III, of Atlanta, GA, and three grandchildren Sloane and Berkeley Barr and William T Murphy, IV. He is also survived by his former wife Cynthia Wilkinson. He was predeceased by his brother Peter Otto Murphy.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Bill's life will be held February 15, 2020 at the Congregational Church in New Canaan CT, 23 Park Street, at 11:00 followed by a reception at Woodway Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory can be made to Lake Forest Academy Advancement Office, 1500 W. Kennedy Rd., Lake Forest, IL 60045. www.lfanet.org/give. Please indicate your gift is in memory of Bill Murphy '65
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Jan. 30, 2020