Winann Curran
Winann Meyer Curran sadly passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital in Connecticut due to complications from the COVID-19 Virus. She had just happily celebrated her 89th Valentine Birthday with her family. Winann, the daughter of Frank and Winifred Meyer, was born on February 14, 1931 in Peoria, Illinois. She graduated from the Dana Hall School in Wellesley, MA in 1948. She then attended Connecticut College in New London, CT, and graduated with a B.A. Degree in Child Development in 1952. She went on to teach Nursery School at the Shady Hill School, a private coeducational day school for children in Pre-K through Grade 8, in Cambridge, MA, subsequently returning to Peoria to recover from polio (the COVID-19 of the 1950's), which she did with great persistence and determination. She married William Aylesworth Rossetter, President of Rossetter Ford & BMW of Peoria, on June 26, 1954 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Peoria, and later married Laurence Edward Curran, President of Air Vent, Inc. in Peoria Heights, IL, on February 14, 1983 at Kawaiahoo Church in Honolulu, Hawaii. She then moved to Kennebunkport, ME, and later to Rowayton, CT, where she spent summers, while spending winters in Gulfstream, FL. This past December, she lost her husband, Laurence Curran, and then moved to New Canaan, CT to live with her daughter, Kimberly Higgins, and her family. She was a former member of the Junior League of Peoria, St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Peoria, St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Kennebunkport, the Country Club of Peoria, the Ocean Club of Florida in Ocean Ridge, FL, the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, FL, and the River Club of Kennebunkport. She enjoyed painting, skiing, golf, sailing, and boating, and was an avid tennis player, and kept in great shape by walking and going to the gym with her husband. She also traveled extensively, and enjoyed entertaining. Winann will be remembered most by her family as an all-encompassing and loving Mother and Grandmother – adored for her unwavering support, devotion, compassion, attention and care, and she was also admired by all who knew her for her genuine kindness, great style and taste, elegance, quiet poise, good advice, confidence and athleticism. She is survived by her brother, Gregory Meyer of Dale City, FL; daughter, Kimberly Rossetter (Brad) Higgins of New Canaan, CT; two sons, William A. (Soledad) Rossetter, Jr. of Yorba Linda, CA, and George Torrey (Page) Rossetter of New York City, NY; and six grandchildren and a stepdaughter, Patricia Ann Curran of Phoenix, AZ; two stepsons, Laurence (Sylvia) Curran, Jr. of Coral Gables, FL, and Jonathan Curran of Detroit, MI; and two step grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her former husband, William Aylesworth Rossetter, formerly of Peoria, IL and then Corona del Mar, CA, and her brother, Frank Rogerson (Rod) Meyer, of Peoria, IL. A celebration of Winann's life will be held at a later date when family and friends can come together. In lieu of flowers, donations in Winann's memory may be made to the Dana Hall School, 45 Dana Road, Wellesley, MA 02482 or www.danahall.org or to Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Avenue Parkway, New London, CT 06320 or www.conncoll.edu. To sign her online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Winann Meyer Curran sadly passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital in Connecticut due to complications from the COVID-19 Virus. She had just happily celebrated her 89th Valentine Birthday with her family. Winann, the daughter of Frank and Winifred Meyer, was born on February 14, 1931 in Peoria, Illinois. She graduated from the Dana Hall School in Wellesley, MA in 1948. She then attended Connecticut College in New London, CT, and graduated with a B.A. Degree in Child Development in 1952. She went on to teach Nursery School at the Shady Hill School, a private coeducational day school for children in Pre-K through Grade 8, in Cambridge, MA, subsequently returning to Peoria to recover from polio (the COVID-19 of the 1950's), which she did with great persistence and determination. She married William Aylesworth Rossetter, President of Rossetter Ford & BMW of Peoria, on June 26, 1954 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Peoria, and later married Laurence Edward Curran, President of Air Vent, Inc. in Peoria Heights, IL, on February 14, 1983 at Kawaiahoo Church in Honolulu, Hawaii. She then moved to Kennebunkport, ME, and later to Rowayton, CT, where she spent summers, while spending winters in Gulfstream, FL. This past December, she lost her husband, Laurence Curran, and then moved to New Canaan, CT to live with her daughter, Kimberly Higgins, and her family. She was a former member of the Junior League of Peoria, St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Peoria, St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Kennebunkport, the Country Club of Peoria, the Ocean Club of Florida in Ocean Ridge, FL, the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, FL, and the River Club of Kennebunkport. She enjoyed painting, skiing, golf, sailing, and boating, and was an avid tennis player, and kept in great shape by walking and going to the gym with her husband. She also traveled extensively, and enjoyed entertaining. Winann will be remembered most by her family as an all-encompassing and loving Mother and Grandmother – adored for her unwavering support, devotion, compassion, attention and care, and she was also admired by all who knew her for her genuine kindness, great style and taste, elegance, quiet poise, good advice, confidence and athleticism. She is survived by her brother, Gregory Meyer of Dale City, FL; daughter, Kimberly Rossetter (Brad) Higgins of New Canaan, CT; two sons, William A. (Soledad) Rossetter, Jr. of Yorba Linda, CA, and George Torrey (Page) Rossetter of New York City, NY; and six grandchildren and a stepdaughter, Patricia Ann Curran of Phoenix, AZ; two stepsons, Laurence (Sylvia) Curran, Jr. of Coral Gables, FL, and Jonathan Curran of Detroit, MI; and two step grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her former husband, William Aylesworth Rossetter, formerly of Peoria, IL and then Corona del Mar, CA, and her brother, Frank Rogerson (Rod) Meyer, of Peoria, IL. A celebration of Winann's life will be held at a later date when family and friends can come together. In lieu of flowers, donations in Winann's memory may be made to the Dana Hall School, 45 Dana Road, Wellesley, MA 02482 or www.danahall.org or to Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Avenue Parkway, New London, CT 06320 or www.conncoll.edu. To sign her online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser & Darien Times on May 11, 2020.