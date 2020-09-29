Yolanda FitzGerald

Yolanda Tietjen FitzGeraldYolanda Tietjen FitzGerald of Norwalk died on September 3, 2020 at her home of Aortic Valve Stenosis, her daughter, Andrea Tietjen Merrill of Pittsford, NY, said. She was 96.Born June 4, 1924, in New York City, Mrs. FitzGerald was the daughter of the late Aurelio Giorni and the late Helen Miller Giorni. Aurelio Giorni, born in Perugia, Italy, was a concert pianist and composer and a great-grandson of Danish sculptor Bertel Thorvaldsen.She is survived by a daughter, Andrea Tietjen Merrill of Pittsford, NY, a son, Peter Tietjen of Newburyport, MA; grandsons Bradley Clark and Andrew Merrill; step-grandchildren Christi Merrill and John Merrill; five great-grandchildren, William Clark, Samuel Clark, Madeline Clark, Octavia Merrill, and Clementine Merrill; and four step-great-grandchildren, Abigail Merrill, Lillian Merrill, Ella Merrill, and Sadie Cutler. Mrs. FitzGerald was predeceased by her sisters, Elena Linda Giorni Burns and Aurelia Giorni Entwistle.A due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will live streamed on October 17, 2020 from St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1864 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. Interment will be private.