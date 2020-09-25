1/1
Alberta M. (Cripe) Eason
Alberta M. (Cripe) McNelly Eason of Kentland died Monday, September 21, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born to Sylvia and Raymond Cripe on July 9, 1927. She was a 1945 graduate of Rossville high School. Alberta was a member of the Kentland First Baptist Church, where she worked as a bookkeeper. She was also a caretaker in Kentland for many years.
Alberta loved to be in her kitchen; she was always making her famous egg noodles and banana bread. Alberta Married H. Ray McNelly on January 10, 1947, they moved to Kentland in 1961, they had 4 children. Ray and Alberta later divorced, she then married Edward Eason on May 27, 1989; he survives.
Surviving along with her husband are her four children, Steve McNelly of Goodland, Jeff McNelly (Tammy) of Rensselaer, Pam Spiker (George) of Kentland, and Kevin McNelly (Amy) of Potomac, MD; 7 grandchildren, Chris McNelly (Romy), Ashley (Chris) Meyer, Sommer McNelly, Coltyn McNelly, Andrew Spiker, Nancy McNelly, and Sylvia McNelly. She is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren, Austin Meyer, Evan Meyer, Malina McNelly, and Ian McNelly.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sylvia, and Raymond Cripe; siblings, Alma Jean, and Donald Cripe; grandson, Jeffery (McNelly) Lewis.
Friends may call from 4 PM (CST) until the time of Funeral Service 6 PM (CST) Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland. A private burial will be held at Fairlawn Cemetery on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made in Alberta's name to a charity of the donor's choice.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.

Published in Newton County Enterprise on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
04:00 PM
Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland
SEP
24
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland
SEP
25
Burial
Fairlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland
214 E Washington St
Kentland, IN 47951
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
