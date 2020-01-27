|
Andrea Kay Bales, age 68, of Mt. Ayr, Indiana passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette. Born on July 17, 1951 in Rensselaer, Indiana, she was the daughter of Harry Wayne & Euka (Salyers) Griggs.
Andrea attended numerous grade schools, but ultimately graduated from Wheatfield High School, the Class of 1969. On September 13, 1969 in Mt. Ayr, she married the love of her life, David L. Bales. She enjoyed working most of her life and most recently, worked independently as a successful Avon Sales Representative for over 15 years. Prior to this, she worked as a court reporter for the Newton County Superior Court and as a loan originator for the Kentland Bank.
Andrea enjoyed her membership in the Mt. Ayr United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed going on motorcycle trips with her husband. Together, on one trip, they traveled the entire Route 66 and explored numerous National Parks and other adventuresome places along the way. Andrea was most proud of her family and enjoyed spending time and caring for them.
Andrea is survived by her loving husband, David L. Bales, three children, David W. (Karen) Bales and Robert L. (Jolynn) Bales, both of Indianapolis, Indiana; and Rebecca Long of Martinsville, Indiana; her only sister survives, Trudy Bales of Wheatfield, Indiana. Also surviving are ten grandchildren and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends are invited to visit with family at Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00PM, (Central time). A funeral service will follow immediately at 4:00PM at Jackson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dennis Morros officiating. Cremation will follow.
Memorials in Andrea's name are requested to be made to the Mt. Ayr United Methodist Church.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Jan. 27, 2020