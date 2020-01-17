|
Barbara Hanger Clarkson, age 99, died peacefully on January 17, 2020, and is now with her Lord and beloved husband Don.
Barbara was born on October 14, 1920, to Bruce and Metta (Hammel) Hanger. She attended Morocco (Ind.) School, graduating with the class of 1938. After graduation, Barbara worked for Edwin Robinson, Attorney at Law, as a legal secretary for several years.
On May 17, 1941, Barbara married the love of her life, Donald G. Clarkson and they enjoyed 68 years of a loving and faith-filled marriage. Barbara and Don have two children, Sandra and her husband Noel Stuckman of DeWitt, Michigan and Joe and his wife Claudia Clarkson of Goodyear, Arizona.
Faith, family, and farming were central to Barbara's life. She was active in the Christian Church, now the United Church of Morocco, as a member, Sunday school teacher, Women's Fellowship member, financial secretary, and custodian.
Barbara and Don supported Sandy and Joe during their college years at Purdue University and were avid PU basketball and football season ticket holders for years.
They enjoyed hosting Clarkson and Hanger family gatherings at the farm and at their home in Morocco after they retired. Fried chicken, homemade noodles and beef, angel food cake, deviled eggs, and homemade ice cream were among her specialities. She enjoyed teaching family members how to make these dishes.
Barbara supported Don as he farmed and raised cattle. She had a large vegetable garden and canned and froze much of her garden bounty. She and Don grew beautiful roses. She enjoyed crocheting and cross-stitching.
Barbara is also survived by her sister Dianne Hendryx and multiple generations of nieces and nephews whom she loved and who dearly loved Aunt Barbara. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Donald, siblings Wilma Robinson, Gartha Clark, David and Bernard Hanger and Don's brother Lyle and his sister Ruth Grieger.
Services will be held at the United Church of Morocco on Thursday, January 23, 2020, with visitation at 9:30 a.m. and the Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Patrick Gutwein and Chaplain Jim Steffens officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakland Cemetery of Morocco. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to are invited to make contributions to the United Church of Morocco, 104 W. College Ave., Morocco, IN 47963.
Services are being arranged by the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer. Share memories and condolences at www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Jan. 17, 2020