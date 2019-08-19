|
Barbara K. Gerbracht, 87, of Brook, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Denver Hospice, Denver, CO. She was born July 28, 1932, in Brook, Indiana to the late Burt R. and Irene A. Hiestand Schmitz. She was a lifetime Brook resident, and a graduate of the Brook High School, class of l950.
Barb was a franchise owner of Decorating Den for 20 years and also owned and operated the Prairie House, an antique and gift shop, for 15 years. She had a home in Leadville, CO and North Fort Myers, FL. Barb loved the mountains and being by the water in Flordia, loved her family and just loved life. She was a member of the Brook United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School for 21 years.
She was a former member of the church choir, Jasper Newton County Community Band, Psi Iota XI Sorority, Red Hat Society and the Old Ivory China Society.
On July 8, 1950, in Brook, IN she married Gerald K. Gerbracht, and he preceded her in death June 25, 2002, in Rensselaer, IN. She is survived by, David Balenciefer who has been her companion for the past 11 years. She has 4 sons, Timothy J. Gerbracht, (wife, Ellen), Douglas W. Gerbracht, (companion, Connie Barret), both of Brook, IN, Kevin R. Gerbracht, (wife, Ann), San Diego, CA and Jeffrey A. Gerbracht, (wife, Whitney), Ithaca, NY. She was a grandmother of 4 and great grandmother of two.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Burt Schmitz Jr., and sister Gloria G. Geyer.
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Brook United Methodist Church, Brook, IN from 1:00 - 3:00 pm (CDT) with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 pm (CDT), with Rev. Matt Baughman officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Brook, IN. Memorials may be given in her name to either the or the church choir. Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, IN has the honor of serving the family.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Aug. 19, 2019