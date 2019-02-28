Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly J. Madison. View Sign

Beverly J. Madison, 83, of Lake Village, IN, died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at her residence. She was born on December 30, 1935, in Momence, IL, the daughter of Russell and Vernette Perry Contois.



She is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law; Roger and Jana Madison of Lake Village, IN, Alan and Susan Madison of Lake Village, IN, Bryan and Martha Madison of Wolcott, IN, and Rodney and Molly Madison of Delphi, IN. One daughter and son-in-law; Brenda and Kevin Echterling of LaGrange, IN. Two sisters and brother-in-law; Janice Henson of Bourbonnais, IL, and Donna and Gary Leriger of Bourbonnais, IL. One brother and sisters-in-law; Steven and Eulanda Contois of Milford, OH, and Karen Contois of Momence, IL. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother; Marden Contois.



She owned and operated Bev's Country Parlor as a beautician for over 50 years and also worked in Lowell Healthcare for 18 years and Crestmark of Roselawn for 24 years. She was a member of the St. Augusta Catholic Church in Lake Village, IN, and member of the Red Hats Society. She enjoyed bowling, playing Bunco and gardening.



Cremation rites have been accorded.



Memorial Visitation: Will be held from 10am-12pm on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Cotter Funeral Home in Momence, IL.



Memorial Services: Will be held at 12pm on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Cotter Funeral Home in Momence, IL.



Clergy: Father Martin Sandhage will officiate.



Interment: Will be at the St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Momence, IL.



Memorials: May be made to the wishes of the family.



