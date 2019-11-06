|
|
Bonita Dawn Scott, a lifetime resident of Brook, Indiana passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, in her residence.
She was born on February 12, 1959, daughter of the late Leon and Marilyn Beasey Chupp. She was a lifelong animal lover and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by daughters, Chere' F. McCord of Kentland, IN and Nikki Payton, (husband, David) of Rensselaer, IN. She has eight grandchildren and 7seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and one daughter. Private funeral arrangements are being made with floral arrangements accepted. Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, IN has the honor of serving the family.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Nov. 6, 2019