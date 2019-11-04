Home

Bruce Edward Smart, 63, of Morocco, passed away at his home on Friday, November 1, 2019. He was born in Rensselaer on April 3, 1956 to Robert L. and Selma L. (Wolverton) Smart. He was a 1974 graduate of North Newton High School.

Bruce was naturally intelligent and, like his name, he was a super smart guy. He worked as a safety inspector and conducted non-destructive testing at nuclear power plants all over the country. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. He enjoyed shooting guns, being outdoors, and his cats and dogs.

He is survived by his soul mate, Deb Devereaux of Rensselaer; one brother, Chris Smart (Rosalita) of Morocco; one sister, Jennifer Smart of Michigan City; four nephews: Jeffrey Boyd Smart (Nellie), Boyd Thomas Smart II, Gregory Nicholas Smart, and John Thomas Smart; three great-nieces: Haley Smart, Angela Smart, and Amethyst Smart; one great-nephew, Jeffrey Boyd Smart, Jr.; and one great-great niece, Arayah Nicole Smart.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Judge Robert Boyd Smart and Nicholas Clair Smart.

Per Bruce's wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Steinke Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Nov. 4, 2019
