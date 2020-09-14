1/
Charlene Borman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlene Borman, 80, of Counce, Tennessee passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her home. She was born on May 20, 1940, and had lived in Kentland, Rensselaer, Lafayette, and Florida before she and her husband moved to Counce in 2003 when Charlene had retired as an accountant for a diagnostic medical laboratory. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with her family.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Frances Stonecipher, and her sister, Karen Collins.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Edward Borman; a son, Tom Borman (Rhonda), Counce, TN; daughters, Julie Flores (Chris), Albuquerque, NM and Pam Eaton (Mike), Pembroke Pines, FL; sisters, Sharon Collins (Russell, Kentland, and Dr. Linda Stonecipher, Monmouth, OR; grandchildren; Megan Eaton, Nathan Eaton, Kristin Aaron (Kyle) and Trevor Borman; and a great-granddaughter, Lauren Eaton.

A memorial service with Pastor Dan Ashton will be held at the Fairlawn Cemetery, Kentland on Tuesday, September 22 at 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to donor's choice. Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved