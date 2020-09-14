Charlene Borman, 80, of Counce, Tennessee passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her home. She was born on May 20, 1940, and had lived in Kentland, Rensselaer, Lafayette, and Florida before she and her husband moved to Counce in 2003 when Charlene had retired as an accountant for a diagnostic medical laboratory. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with her family.



Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Frances Stonecipher, and her sister, Karen Collins.



Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Edward Borman; a son, Tom Borman (Rhonda), Counce, TN; daughters, Julie Flores (Chris), Albuquerque, NM and Pam Eaton (Mike), Pembroke Pines, FL; sisters, Sharon Collins (Russell, Kentland, and Dr. Linda Stonecipher, Monmouth, OR; grandchildren; Megan Eaton, Nathan Eaton, Kristin Aaron (Kyle) and Trevor Borman; and a great-granddaughter, Lauren Eaton.



A memorial service with Pastor Dan Ashton will be held at the Fairlawn Cemetery, Kentland on Tuesday, September 22 at 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to donor's choice. Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

