Charles Guarino, 101, of Lafayette, Indiana formerly of Goodland, Indiana, passed away July 18, 2020, at Creasy Springs Health Campus, Lafayette, Indiana. He was born April 21, 1919, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Frank & Mary Felish Guarino.
Charles was a graduate of Lane Technical High School, Chicago, Illinois, and received technical certificates. He served in the United States Army from 1942 - 1945, in the 101st Infantry, he was in General George S. Paton's 3rd Army, and was wounded at the Battle Of The Bulge, and received the European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, 2 Battle Stars, a Good Conduct Medal, and a Purple Heart.
He worked as a Quality Control Manager for Better Coil and Transformer, Goodland, IN for several years and retired from there in 1980.
On May 22, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois he married the love of his life Helen Wirtz Guarino and she preceded him in death June 4, 1998, in Lafayette, Indiana. He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Daily, (husband, Russell), Indianapolis, IN and son Chuck A. Guarino, (wife, Pam), West Lafayette, IN.
He is a grandfather of four and great grandfather of eight and is also survived by four brothers, August Guarino, Jack Guarino, and Joe Guarino, (wife, Pat), all of Chicago, Illinois, and Nick Guarino, Schaumburg, Illinois. He was preceded in death by eight brothers and a sister.
He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Goodland, IN, where he held many jobs and titles, and the Newton County Senior Citizens Club. Visitation will be on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 10:00 - 11:00 am (CDT) at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, Indiana, funeral services will follow at 11:00 am, (CDT) at the funeral home, with Rev. David Mueller, officiating. Burial will follow in the Goodland Cemetery, Goodland, Indiana with military rites. Flowers will be fine but memorials can be made in his memory to either the Riley's Children Hospital, American Cancer or the American Lung Association