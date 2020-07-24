1/1
Charles Guarino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Guarino, 101, of Lafayette, Indiana formerly of Goodland, Indiana, passed away July 18, 2020, at Creasy Springs Health Campus, Lafayette, Indiana. He was born April 21, 1919, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Frank & Mary Felish Guarino.
Charles was a graduate of Lane Technical High School, Chicago, Illinois, and received technical certificates. He served in the United States Army from 1942 - 1945, in the 101st Infantry, he was in General George S. Paton's 3rd Army, and was wounded at the Battle Of The Bulge, and received the European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, 2 Battle Stars, a Good Conduct Medal, and a Purple Heart.
He worked as a Quality Control Manager for Better Coil and Transformer, Goodland, IN for several years and retired from there in 1980.
On May 22, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois he married the love of his life Helen Wirtz Guarino and she preceded him in death June 4, 1998, in Lafayette, Indiana. He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Daily, (husband, Russell), Indianapolis, IN and son Chuck A. Guarino, (wife, Pam), West Lafayette, IN.
He is a grandfather of four and great grandfather of eight and is also survived by four brothers, August Guarino, Jack Guarino, and Joe Guarino, (wife, Pat), all of Chicago, Illinois, and Nick Guarino, Schaumburg, Illinois. He was preceded in death by eight brothers and a sister.
He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Goodland, IN, where he held many jobs and titles, and the Newton County Senior Citizens Club. Visitation will be on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 10:00 - 11:00 am (CDT) at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, Indiana, funeral services will follow at 11:00 am, (CDT) at the funeral home, with Rev. David Mueller, officiating. Burial will follow in the Goodland Cemetery, Goodland, Indiana with military rites. Flowers will be fine but memorials can be made in his memory to either the Riley's Children Hospital, American Cancer or the American Lung Association

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gerts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gerts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gerts Funeral Home
119 W Union St
Goodland, IN 47948
(219) 297-3583
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gerts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
HELLO GURINO FAMILY
SORRY TO HERE OF YOUR CHARLES GURINO PASSING..MARGO AND I ALWAYES ENJOYED GETTING TOGETHER WITH YOU GUYS AND PLAYING CARDS
GOD BLESS AND WERE ALWAYS HERE TO HELP..



GIB AND MARGO
Coworker
July 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. You're all in my thoughts and prayers at this time of your sorrow.
Merita
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved