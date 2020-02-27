|
|
Memorial services for Charles "Lawn Mower Man" Sisson, 83, of Etoile, will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Broaddus with Bro. William Barth officiating.
Mr. Sisson was born March 10, 1936 in Paris, Illinois, the son of the late George Walter Sisson and Ruth (Allee) Sisson, and died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Sisson served in the United States Navy and was a member of First Baptist Church in Broaddus. He was a millwright for Ford Motor Co., where he retired after 20 years. Mr. Sisson loved to be a servant to his neighborhood.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lodean Sisson; son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Gail Sisson of Morocco, IN; son and daughter-in-law, Scott Sisson and Kirsten Martin of Morocco, IN; daughter and son-in-law, Christie and Rick Smart of Indiana; daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Calvin Grubbs of Yantis, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Norvel and Brenda Jones of Clearwater, FL; son-in-law, Joe Linthicum of Etoile, TX; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Dawson of Indianapolis, IN; best friends, Chester and Sherry Stringer, and Larry and Connie Brooks; fur baby, Fiona; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Mr. Sisson was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Susan Linthicum; daughter-in-law, Vicky Sisson; brothers, Duane, Dean, and Garland; and sisters, Irma, Nyla, and Anna Lee.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2020