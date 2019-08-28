Home

Charles "Butch" Whitcomb

Charles "Butch" Whitcomb, 57, of Goodland, Indiana, passed away at home with his loving family by his side.

Born on March 10, 1962, in Rensselaer, Indiana, to the late Charles (Loretta Albright) Whitcomb, Charles was married to Sandra Elston, who survives. Charles worked for Talbert Manufacturing as a laborer.

Charles enjoyed fishing, gardening, having cookouts and spending time with his family.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, sister Flossie Moreno-Lazo and nephew Jason Hazzard. He is survived by loving wife Sandra; children Michelle Howes, Wendy (Andrew Money) Stone, Kevin Stone and Katrina Hughes, Mathew; siblings; Kenny Lee, Christopher Scott, Michael Junior, Peggy Lee Wagner and Edith Marie Hazzard; and grandchildren Ryan, Cody, Wyatt, Dalton, Demitri, Ashton, Keeghan, Devin, Emma, Xavier, Sophia, Alexzander and Emma.

As per family wishes, cremation rites have been chosen. Charles will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.

To visit the online memorial please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Aug. 28, 2019
