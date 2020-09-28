Christopher William Bruning, 69, of LaPorte, Indiana, died September 19, 2020, at 7:53 pm at the LaPorte Hospital, LaPorte, Indiana. He was the son of the late Clyde E. "Pat" and Sharley Ann Marshino Bruning. He worked for the U.S. Veterans Affairs Office. and served his country from February 2, 1970, to October 6, 1975, in the U. S. Army.

Christopher is survived by his daughter Kristin, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and a son Tim Bruning, LaPorte, Indiana, one sister Carolyn J. Huss Burley, Watseka, Illinois, and two brothers, Michael W. Bruning, Kansas City, MO and David J.A. Bruning, St. Louis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Douglas Bruning and one sister Patricia A. Martin.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, Indiana from 10:00 am - 11:00 am (CST) funeral services will follow at 11:00 am (CST) with Rev. Robert Bernotas officiating. Burial will be the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Goodland, Indiana.

