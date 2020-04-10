|
|
Cory Mathew Donahue passed away on April 8, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Cory was born August 16, 1976, to the late Ed Donahue of Goodland and Sheila (Burks) Donahue of Fowler. On June 5, 2004, Cory married Hayley Wood-who survives. Cory and Hayley have 3 children at home: Molly Suezann (11 years old) Rory Edward (8 years old) and Carly Margaret (6 years old).
Cory graduated from South Newton High School in 1995 and attended Indiana State University. He earned a bachelor's degree from Purdue in Turf Science. He earned his EMT and Paramedic certifications and was a paramedic for Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service. He was also a flight medic for St. Vincent Stat Flight/PHI Air Medical for 12 years.
Cory was a member of the Benton County Country Club. He enjoyed golfing and playing darts in his free time.
Cory was preceded in death by his father, Ed Donahue, and grandparents Roy and Sue Burks, and Cliff and Marg Donahue.
Cory is survived by his wife and kids at home, his mother Sheila Donahue of Fowler, sister Carmen (Bryan) Flook of Fowler. Mother-in-law Marge Wood of Fowler, father-in-law, and mother-in-law Bob and Sharon Wood of Seymour, sister-in-law Sarah (Mike) Elliott of Park City, Utah, sister-in-law Emma Wood of Seymour, stepmother Angie Donahue and step-siblings Anthony, Ashley, and Andrew Rodriguez. Also surviving are nieces and nephews Paige and Connor Flook, and Emily and Ki Elliott.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be sent to Fowler Little League PO Box 55 Fowler, IN 47944 or Benton Eels Swim Team PO Box 134 Fowler, IN 47944.
The Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, Indiana, has the honor of serving the family.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2020