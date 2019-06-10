Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Allen Best. View Sign Service Information Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland 214 E Washington St Kentland , IN 47951 Send Flowers Obituary





Dale is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda (Yokom) Best; his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy (Best) Chacon and Richard Chacon of Reseda, CA; daughter and son-in-law Dusty (Best) Jarrell and Scott Jarrell of Tustin, CA; and son, Randy Best of Minneapolis, MN.



Dale was born on May 22, 1943, in Rensselaer to Reginald and Mildred (Anderson) Best. Early into his childhood, the Best family moved to Southern California, where Dale lived until retirement.



Soon after graduating from Santa Monica High School, Dale enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was primarily stationed at George Air Force Base in Victorville, CA, until his honorable discharge in 1965 as an Airman First Class.



In 1968, Dale began his career as a Officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. During his career with LAPD, Dale held many important positions within the department. He was most proud of being selected as a field training officer for rookie officers, and for being elected as one-of-two delegates for the Los Angeles Police Protective League- Pacific Division. Dale retired from the Los Angeles Police Department in 1999 after 30 years on the force. After retirement, Dale worked as a private security officer for high profile events at Hillcrest Golf Course, in Century City, California.



Dale met his wife Linda at a "cop bar" early in his career with LAPD. They were married in the Little Brown Church of North Hollywood on December 29, 1973. Dale and Linda eventually settled in La Habra, California where they raised their two children, Dusty and Randy.



After retirement, Dale often spoke of his early childhood home of Morocco, Indiana. Dale and Linda sold their home in La Habra, CA and moved to Kentland, IN in 2003. Soon after, Dale became a member of the Kentland Chamber of Commerce and joined the Lake Village American Legion, Post 375.



Throughout his lifetime, Dale loved researching, photographing, building and modifying model trains and airplanes. Dale took special pride in fabricating models from scratch that were not available commercially. Dale also enjoyed bowling. During his retirement years, Dale bowled two perfect 300 games, solidifying his reputation as a top league bowler in Newton County.



A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM (CST) Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland, IN. Military rites are scheduled to follow the memorial service.



Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Dale Best to the Kentland Volunteer Fire Department of Jefferson Township (



