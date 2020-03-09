|
Dale Deardurff, 71, of Monticello, passed away at 10:50 am on Monday, March 9, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
He was born on September 13, 1948 in Brook, Indiana to the late Robert "Rex" and Doris (Lover) Deardurff.
On June 10, 1972 he married Sandy Schultz in Rensselaer, IN. She survives in Monticello.
Dale was a 1967 graduate of South Newton High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Dale had worked for the county highway department, CSX for over 20 years and the Lafayette labor hall until his retirement in 2008. He enjoyed boating, gambling, playing cards and going to car shows. Dale loved spending time with his grandchildren. He loved his 69 Chevelle and his dogs, Gretchen and Pebbles.
He is survived by daughter, Tricia (Mark) Mendel of Monticello; a grandson, Nicholas Mendel; a granddaughter, Nicole Mendel and a sister, Connie Baker of Battleground.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am (EDT) until the time of funeral services at 1pm (EDT), Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.
A funeral dinner will follow the services at AMVETS in Monticello.
Burial will follow at the Prairie Vine Cemetery in Morocco, IN.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Mar. 9, 2020