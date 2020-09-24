David J.Farrell, 82, of Fowler, Indiana, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 6:30 am (EST). He was the son of the late Maurice J. "Doug" and Bernadetta A. Bower Farrell. A graduate of the Goodland High School, Class of 1955.

Dave farmed most of his life and retired in 2005. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fowler, IN, and the Holy Name Society. On June 27, 1959, in Fowler, he married the love of his live Marjorie L. Senesac Farrell and she survives. Also, surviving are his four daughters, Janet M. Lane, (husband, David), Fowler, IN, Jeanne A. James, Lebanon, IN, Dianne L. Farrell, Rensselaer, IN, and Rosemary E. Jeffries, (husband, Jeff), Crawfordsville, IN.

He is a grandfather of five and great grandfather of four,. David is also survived by two sisters, Barbara Mayhew, and Jane Lyons, both of Westfield, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and two brothers-in-law, Leland Mayhew and William Lyons.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12 noon (EST) at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fowler, IN with a funeral mass at 12 noon (EST)with Father Pete Vanderkork, officiating. Burial to follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Fowler, Indiana.

Memorials may be given in his name to either a funeral mass or to the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN for the Hearing Impaired. The Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN has the honor of serving the family in this hard time.

