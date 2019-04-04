Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Peter Gagnon. View Sign

David Peter Gagnon, 73, of Morocco, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East. He was born in Chicago on October 13, 1945 to the late Edward P. and June (Larsen) Gagnon. He was a graduate of Lowell High School. On May 1, 1965, in Morocco, he married Millie Jones.



Dave has been a small business owner for the past 31 years. He was the Co-owner of Triple E U-Lock for the past 10 years and owner-operator of Dave Gagnon Trucking for 27 years. Prior to that, he worked as a service manager and mechanic for Castongia's John Deere in Morocco and later in Rensselaer. Dave liked to work and enjoyed staying busy. He was a model train enthusiast and an avid hobbyist. He enjoyed golf, bowling, and reading. He was a big Chicago Cubs and NASCAR fan.



Dave is survived by his wife of 53 years, Millie Gagnon of Morocco; four children: Dawn (Kevin) Bassett of Morocco, Terry Gagnon of Salem, Oregon, Scot (Lisa) Gagnon of Clearwater Beach, Florida, and Duke (Jodi) Gagnon of Morocco; one sister, Cathe (Pat) McKay of Bushnell, Florida; 10 grandchildren: Derek (fiancé Ashley) Bassett, Kole (Krystal) Bassett, Chrysta Myers, Braylon Gagnon, Lexah Gagnon, Haleena Gagnon, Beau Gagnon, Ethan Gagnon, Emma Gagnon, and Evan Gagnon; and four great-grandchildren: Ahliyah, Kayley, Zoey and Isla.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Nancy Worley; and one brother, Jack Gagnon.



Friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Morocco First United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:00 pm with Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery at a later date. Steinke Funeral Home of Morocco is handling the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com. Funeral Home Steinke Funeral Home

101 E Beaver St

Morocco , IN 47963

