Deborah Ann Robey 63, of Lake Village, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Mike; children, Michelle (Kevin Rubeck) Carter, Mike, Jr. (Shannon), Christy (Joshua) Valiska, John (Amy) and Jenny (Jerry) Valiska; 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; siblings, Patricia (Rich) Robey, Sally (Gary) Vandercar, Nancy (Karl) Howe, Jeffrey (Marie) Mills and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Evelyn "Charlie" Mills, brother, Scott and granddaughter, Allison.
Deborah was active with the Lake Village Elementary School, an artist "Debey" who enjoyed painting and crafting, sharing her talents both locally and around the world. Her greatest joy was her family.
Visitation, Sunday, October 13, from 2-6 with Funeral Services Monday at 11AM, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lake Village Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2019