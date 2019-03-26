Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deloris Bernice Deardurff. View Sign

Deloris Bernice Deardurff, 96, of Morocco, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at George Ade Memorial Health Care Center in Brook. She was born in Sheldon, Illinois on October 30, 1922 to the late William Albert and Mildred Marie (McIntosh) Ewen. She grew up in Sheldon and graduated from Sheldon High School. On August 26, 1944 she married Lloyd Norris "Bud" Deardurff. He preceded her in death in 1975.



Bernice worked as a secretary for Petrolane Gas for 23 years. She was also a greeter at Cardwell Funeral Home in Morocco for several years. She was a member of the United Church of Morocco. She loved going to church and attended every Sunday. She was a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events.



She is survived by one daughter, Judy (Bud) Spillers; one sister, Verna Dewing; three grandchildren: Eric Spillers, Jenny Spillers, and Kevin Lukes; and seven great-grandchildren: Sydney, Logan, Blake, Kadyn, Kamri, Jalen, and Isaac.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Donna Lukes; two brothers, Don Ewen and Jim Ewen; and one sister, Letha Ewen.



Friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Steinke Funeral Home of Morocco. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 12 p.m. with Mary K. Emmrich officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Deloris Bernice Deardurff, 96, of Morocco, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at George Ade Memorial Health Care Center in Brook. She was born in Sheldon, Illinois on October 30, 1922 to the late William Albert and Mildred Marie (McIntosh) Ewen. She grew up in Sheldon and graduated from Sheldon High School. On August 26, 1944 she married Lloyd Norris "Bud" Deardurff. He preceded her in death in 1975.Bernice worked as a secretary for Petrolane Gas for 23 years. She was also a greeter at Cardwell Funeral Home in Morocco for several years. She was a member of the United Church of Morocco. She loved going to church and attended every Sunday. She was a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events.She is survived by one daughter, Judy (Bud) Spillers; one sister, Verna Dewing; three grandchildren: Eric Spillers, Jenny Spillers, and Kevin Lukes; and seven great-grandchildren: Sydney, Logan, Blake, Kadyn, Kamri, Jalen, and Isaac.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Donna Lukes; two brothers, Don Ewen and Jim Ewen; and one sister, Letha Ewen.Friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Steinke Funeral Home of Morocco. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 12 p.m. with Mary K. Emmrich officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com. Funeral Home Steinke Funeral Home

101 E Beaver St

Morocco , IN 47963

(219) 866-5151 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Newton County Enterprise on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Newton County Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close