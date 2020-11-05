Dora June Brunton, age 88, of Roselawn, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born June 5, 1932, in Lowell, IN, the daughter of Jessie and Pearl (Head) Stowell.
June was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1950. She married the love of her life, Robert G. Brunton, on June 13, 1953, in Shelby, Indiana. He preceded her in death on March 17, 2016. June worked as a bank teller and retired from State Bank of Rensselaer. She was affiliated with the Roselawn Methodist Church, a member of the bunco club and bowling league. June enjoyed playing cards, dice, and spending time with her family.
June is survived by her children: Randy (Sandy) Brunton, Craig (Roberta) Brunton, Lynne (Eugene) Roy, Bobby (Leslie) Brunton, Doug (Bridget) Brunton; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
June was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 10 brothers and sisters.
All services for June are private. Interment will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery of Rensselaer. Social distancing must be observed and masks must be worn at all services due to the current pandemic.
Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice or The American Cancer Society
.
