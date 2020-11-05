1/1
Dora June Brunton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dora June Brunton, age 88, of Roselawn, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born June 5, 1932, in Lowell, IN, the daughter of Jessie and Pearl (Head) Stowell.

June was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1950. She married the love of her life, Robert G. Brunton, on June 13, 1953, in Shelby, Indiana. He preceded her in death on March 17, 2016. June worked as a bank teller and retired from State Bank of Rensselaer. She was affiliated with the Roselawn Methodist Church, a member of the bunco club and bowling league. June enjoyed playing cards, dice, and spending time with her family.

June is survived by her children: Randy (Sandy) Brunton, Craig (Roberta) Brunton, Lynne (Eugene) Roy, Bobby (Leslie) Brunton, Doug (Bridget) Brunton; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

June was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 10 brothers and sisters.

All services for June are private. Interment will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery of Rensselaer. Social distancing must be observed and masks must be worn at all services due to the current pandemic.
Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice or The American Cancer Society.
To share a memory with the Brunton family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Nov. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved