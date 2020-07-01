Emma R. Shide, 95, formerly of Goodland, Indiana, passed away June 28, 2020, at 7:00 pm in Heritage Health Nursing Home, Hoopeston, Illinois. She was born to the late James & Maurine Souligne Vogel. She was a graduate of Remington High School, Remington, Indiana. Served in the United States Army as a WAC, and on October 25, 1950, she married the love of her life John J. Shide and he preceded her in death on August 16, 2009. Together they had two daughters, Kathleen A. Eriksen, (husband, Jeff), Portland, OR, and Rose M. Shide, Fowler, IN, and four sons, Joseph L. Shide, (wife, Cathy), Milford, IL, Steven J. Shide, Brook, IN, Peter L. Shide, (wife, Patricia) Sheldon, IL and John W. Shide, Goodland, IN. She was a grandmother of five and great grandmother of four. Emma was preceded in death by two sisters.

She was a member of the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Goodland, IN, and the Altar Rosary Society.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 10:00 - 11:00 pm (CDT) at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Goodland, IN. A funeral mass will be at ll:00 am (CDT) with Rev. Robert Bernotas, officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Goodland, IN. Memorials may be given to the charity of donors choice. Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN in charge of local arrangements.

