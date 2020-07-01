1/1
Emma R. Shide
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emma R. Shide, 95, formerly of Goodland, Indiana, passed away June 28, 2020, at 7:00 pm in Heritage Health Nursing Home, Hoopeston, Illinois. She was born to the late James & Maurine Souligne Vogel. She was a graduate of Remington High School, Remington, Indiana. Served in the United States Army as a WAC, and on October 25, 1950, she married the love of her life John J. Shide and he preceded her in death on August 16, 2009. Together they had two daughters, Kathleen A. Eriksen, (husband, Jeff), Portland, OR, and Rose M. Shide, Fowler, IN, and four sons, Joseph L. Shide, (wife, Cathy), Milford, IL, Steven J. Shide, Brook, IN, Peter L. Shide, (wife, Patricia) Sheldon, IL and John W. Shide, Goodland, IN. She was a grandmother of five and great grandmother of four. Emma was preceded in death by two sisters.
She was a member of the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Goodland, IN, and the Altar Rosary Society.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 10:00 - 11:00 pm (CDT) at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Goodland, IN. A funeral mass will be at ll:00 am (CDT) with Rev. Robert Bernotas, officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Goodland, IN. Memorials may be given to the charity of donors choice. Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN in charge of local arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gerts Funeral Home
119 W Union St
Goodland, IN 47948
(219) 297-3583
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 1, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss Rose. My deepest sympathy.
Karen Garing
Karen Garing
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved