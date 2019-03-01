Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ettarose (Winter) Herman Lind. View Sign

Ettarose Winter Herman Lind died February 26, 2019 at Harbour Manor Nursing Home, Noblesville IN. She was born at home in Chicago on December 31, 1927 Prior to entering the nursing home she resided in Kentland IN but prior, raised her family in Dolton IL.



Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Nellie Winter; husbands, Russell Herman and Stanley Lind; and son-in-laws, Michael Prospolonis and John Lazaros. Surviving are her daughters, Ettarose Lazaros and Kathyrn Prospolonis; grandchildren, Edward Lazaros, Beth-Allison Lazaros Oblon, Samantha Prospolonis DenHartog, and Anthony Prospolonis; great grandchildren, Ashley Smith, Tyler, and Brooke DenHartog, Isaac Oblon and Adalei Oblon; and step daughters, Gail Nye and MaryAnn Wilkes.



She attended seven grade schools and still managed to skip fourth grade of which she was very proud as well as her love of excelling in spelling. In her early adult years she was a keypunch operator for IBM and also worked for the village of Dolton, IL,and Georgia Pacific. She graduated both from business school and American Floral Art School.



Homemaking was her real passion and she was a wonderful cook and loved to find new treasures to make her house homey. She loved to sing and always called her family first thing on their birthdays and sang Happy Birthday. She was an Eastern Star for fifty years and had helped with Jobs Daughters when her daughters were young. She was also a member of the Newton County Homemakers and was a Sunday School teacher for over thirty years.

