Eugene A. "Gene" Mahan, 72, of Morocco, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday evening, September 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Gary on July 7, 1948, son of the late Clarence and Irene (Schmidt) Mahan. He was a graduate of Lowell High School. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves. On April 28, 1980, in Morocco, he married Marsha Campbell.
Gene worked for NIPSCO for 46 years, first as a lineman, then as a meter reader, and finally a serviceman, retiring in 2013. In addition to working at NIPSCO, he was a part-time farmer. He enjoyed farming and raising animals. He also had several rental properties around Newton County and was known to be a compassionate landlord to his tenants. He was of the Lutheran faith.
Gene coached baseball and softball in Morocco for 19 years, Pee Wee through Little League. He started the girls' softball league in Morocco. Gene loved baseball and was a big Chicago White Sox fan.
Gene was also a foodie. He enjoyed going out to eat at good restaurants. He liked to grill and was famous in his family for his delicious steaks and stuffed mushrooms. He also liked to travel and enjoyed trips to such places as Las Vegas and Branson, Missouri.
Gene is survived by his loving wife, Marsha Mahan of Morocco; six children: Genia (Randy) Wilgus of Valparaiso, Kathy (John) Vencel-Clickner of Florida, Gerald "Tony" (Shannon) Mahan of Morocco, Robert "Chris" Mahan of North Carolina, Karen Vencel of Morocco, and Travis (Amy) Mahan of Roselawn. Seven beautiful granddaughters also survive: Lauren (Tyler) Ball, Kortney and Kaitlyn Wilgus, Abbey and Ella Mahan, and Paige and Olivia Mahan; and one precious great-granddaughter, Joelle Ball. Also surviving are "adopted" son and grandson, Miguel Leon and Roberto Costilla.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his three brothers: Don, Raymond, and Wayne.
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Steinke Funeral Home of Morocco. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12 p.m. with Corlin Stein officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Harbor Light Hospice. Steinke Funeral Home is honored to be handling the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.