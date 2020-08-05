Evelyn June Davis, 86, passed away July 31, 2020 in Hugo, OK. Evelyn June Sorensen was born November 4, 1933 in Lowell, Indiana, the daughter of Harold Sorensen and Agnes (Junglas) Sorensen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Leeon Davis April, 2007 and her second husband, Jack Kirk, July, 2013. She was also preceded in death by a son, Todd Davis.



Evelyn was a public school teacher in the state of Texas and Indiana. She enjoyed teaching, especially learning disabled and teaching her grandchildren. She also enjoyed, working at the Church of Latter Day Saints, genealogy, cattle, puzzles, crossword puzzles and traveling. Evelyn was a very selfless lady who was always willing to serve and help anyone in need.



Evelyn is survived by sons, Harold Davis and wife, Alexa of El Reno, OK and Brian Davis and wife, Jennifer of Antlers, OK; daughter, Charise Daniels and husband, Greg of Price, Utah; sisters, Ruthie Studer of Marshall, IL and Sue Ann Bell of Wheatfield, IN; 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren along with many other relatives and friends.



Funeral service took place August 4, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Hugo, OK with Herb Bundy officiating. Interment in American Heritage Cemetery, Midland, TX took place August 6.

