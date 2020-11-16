Fannie Sue Henry, 79, of Rossville, Indiana, formerly of Goodland, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born July 28, 1941, to the late Lawrence A. and Virginia Jane Sell Shepard. A graduate of the Goodland High School, class of 1959, a member of the Goodland Community Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

On February 9, 1964, she married Dwight "Bill" Henry and he preceded her in death. She worked as a bus driver for Head Start and was a homemaker. She is survived by a son, Jeff and Teressa Henry, Lafayette, Indiana, and a daughter, Melinda Henry, Elwood, Indiana. She is a grandmother of 2, Amy Henry (companion, Dion Terry), Lafayette, Indiana, and Shanna and Ryan Harris, Lafayette, Indiana.

Fannie had four great-grandchildren Brayden and Rayn, and Isaiah and Amelin. She is survived by a sisters, Marjorie Ann and Irvin Shelton, Lexington, KY, and Barbara Jane Mangrum, Nashville, Indiana, and a brother, Edwin A. and Kathy Shepard, Lafayette, Indiana

Visitation will be at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, Indiana, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM (CDT) on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, with a private funeral service on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Goodland Cemetery, Goodland, Indiana. Memorials may be given in her name to the Head Start Program.

