Fannie Sue Henry
Fannie Sue Henry, 79, of Rossville, Indiana, formerly of Goodland, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born July 28, 1941, to the late Lawrence A. and Virginia Jane Sell Shepard. A graduate of the Goodland High School, class of 1959, a member of the Goodland Community Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
On February 9, 1964, she married Dwight "Bill" Henry and he preceded her in death. She worked as a bus driver for Head Start and was a homemaker. She is survived by a son, Jeff and Teressa Henry, Lafayette, Indiana, and a daughter, Melinda Henry, Elwood, Indiana. She is a grandmother of 2, Amy Henry (companion, Dion Terry), Lafayette, Indiana, and Shanna and Ryan Harris, Lafayette, Indiana.
Fannie had four great-grandchildren Brayden and Rayn, and Isaiah and Amelin. She is survived by a sisters, Marjorie Ann and Irvin Shelton, Lexington, KY, and Barbara Jane Mangrum, Nashville, Indiana, and a brother, Edwin A. and Kathy Shepard, Lafayette, Indiana
Visitation will be at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, Indiana, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM (CDT) on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, with a private funeral service on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Goodland Cemetery, Goodland, Indiana. Memorials may be given in her name to the Head Start Program.

Published in Newton County Enterprise on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gerts Funeral Home
NOV
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gerts Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gerts Funeral Home
119 W Union St
Goodland, IN 47948
(219) 297-3583
Memories & Condolences
November 16, 2020
Jeff and Teresa, my prayers are with you. She was a super wonderful fun loving person, and my dear friend. God bless her.
Jan Humston
Friend
November 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Fannie was always a ray of sunshine for me. Prayers for all of you as you greive.
Jennifer Davis Colvin
Acquaintance
November 15, 2020
Dear Jeff and Teresa,
We are so sad to hear of your Mother’s passing. We know how much you loved her and how devoted you were to her. May time ease your grief and May Our Lord hold you close. You’re in our thoughts and prayers.
Mollie Hanlon and Martin Corless
Friend
November 14, 2020
Kathy Shepard
November 15, 2020
In loving memory of our sister, Fannie. There are so many memories of growing up together. And of all the happy times we spent with you. We will love you and miss you always.
Your loving brother Ed and sister-in-law Kathy
Ed and Kathy Shepard
Family
