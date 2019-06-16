Frank Bushman Jr. 78, of Lake Village, IN, passed away Wednesday 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Doris; sister, Joyce Roller. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Edna; siblings, Ruby Lucietta, Hazel Murifft, Mary Katsolis, Edward, Dean, Violet Bushman. Frank was a member of Lake Village Presbyterian Church and the Lake Village Grange. Visitation, Monday, June 17th from 10AM-1PM, Funeral Service, 1 PM, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN. Burial following in Lake Village Cemetery with Rev. Dan Lewis officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in Newton County Enterprise on June 16, 2019