Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Center. View Sign

Gail Center, age 85, of Sevierville, TN formerly of Earl Park, IN passed away April 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lorene Yeager and her husband of 60 years, Wayne Center.

Gail Yeager and Wayne Center were married in Earl Park, Indiana in a small log cabin in July of 1952. They farmed south of Raub, IN where they raised cattle, corn, soybeans, wheat and a loving family. Gail loved antiquing and working with her hands; refinishing furniture, caning and doing puzzles. Wayne, Gail, Keith and Holly moved to Wears Valley Tennessee in 1972 where they continued their farming and interest in Antiques.

Gail is survived by her children: David Center (Helen) , Boswell, IN, Kathy Schlotman (Steve), Kentland, IN, Jackie Hardebeck, Kentland, IN, Keith Center, Kodak, TN, Holly Carr (Mike), Sevierville, TN; her sister Jo Yeager in Oregon, brother-in-law, Don Center (Deb) in Florida; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all that loved her dearly.

We as a family would love to extend a special Thank You to the caregivers, nurses and staff at Fort Sanders Sevier Nursing Home for all the love and care given to her during her stay here for the last several years.

Burial will be in Prairie Dell Cemetery in Iroquois, IL. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Gail Center, age 85, of Sevierville, TN formerly of Earl Park, IN passed away April 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lorene Yeager and her husband of 60 years, Wayne Center.Gail Yeager and Wayne Center were married in Earl Park, Indiana in a small log cabin in July of 1952. They farmed south of Raub, IN where they raised cattle, corn, soybeans, wheat and a loving family. Gail loved antiquing and working with her hands; refinishing furniture, caning and doing puzzles. Wayne, Gail, Keith and Holly moved to Wears Valley Tennessee in 1972 where they continued their farming and interest in Antiques.Gail is survived by her children: David Center (Helen) , Boswell, IN, Kathy Schlotman (Steve), Kentland, IN, Jackie Hardebeck, Kentland, IN, Keith Center, Kodak, TN, Holly Carr (Mike), Sevierville, TN; her sister Jo Yeager in Oregon, brother-in-law, Don Center (Deb) in Florida; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all that loved her dearly.We as a family would love to extend a special Thank You to the caregivers, nurses and staff at Fort Sanders Sevier Nursing Home for all the love and care given to her during her stay here for the last several years.Burial will be in Prairie Dell Cemetery in Iroquois, IL. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in Newton County Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Newton County Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close