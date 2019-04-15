Gail Center, age 85, of Sevierville, TN formerly of Earl Park, IN passed away April 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lorene Yeager and her husband of 60 years, Wayne Center.
Gail Yeager and Wayne Center were married in Earl Park, Indiana in a small log cabin in July of 1952. They farmed south of Raub, IN where they raised cattle, corn, soybeans, wheat and a loving family. Gail loved antiquing and working with her hands; refinishing furniture, caning and doing puzzles. Wayne, Gail, Keith and Holly moved to Wears Valley Tennessee in 1972 where they continued their farming and interest in Antiques.
Gail is survived by her children: David Center (Helen) , Boswell, IN, Kathy Schlotman (Steve), Kentland, IN, Jackie Hardebeck, Kentland, IN, Keith Center, Kodak, TN, Holly Carr (Mike), Sevierville, TN; her sister Jo Yeager in Oregon, brother-in-law, Don Center (Deb) in Florida; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all that loved her dearly.
We as a family would love to extend a special Thank You to the caregivers, nurses and staff at Fort Sanders Sevier Nursing Home for all the love and care given to her during her stay here for the last several years.
Burial will be in Prairie Dell Cemetery in Iroquois, IL. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2019