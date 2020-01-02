Home

Gerald Charles Stombaugh went to be with his heavenly Father, surrounded by loved ones, on December 28, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.

Jerry was born on May 31, 1933 in Chicago, IL, to Carson and Mary Alice (Hazel) Stombaugh. He was a 1951 graduate of Kentland High School. His marriage was to Sally (Newland) Stombaugh on April 3, 1955 and she survives.

He worked at Better Coil/Magnetek in Goodland for 35 years. In retirement, he started GS Marketing selling coils and transformers for another 20 years. Jerry seemed to know everyone in that business and enjoyed his time talking to customers and suppliers.

Jerry was a pilot, ham radio operator, golfer, hunter, collected guns, loved to fish and to travel the world. He loved his family, was generous, enjoyed politics and volunteered at Tucson Medical Center.

Surviving along with his wife are sons David (Tamera) of Tucson and Steve (Deb) of Plainfield, IN, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death along with his parents was his brother Bill.

A family memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alz.org.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Jan. 2, 2020
